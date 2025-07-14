‘People Are Okay To Be Alone’, Fatima Sana Shaikh Reflects On Late Marriage Trends

Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has been creating significant buzz with her latest acting project ‘ Aap Jaisa Koi’. During the promotions, she recently talked about the society’s changing perception about marriage. Fatima shared that she feels the traditional taboo around marrying after 30 has been changing slowly and steadily, with a growing acceptance of individual interviews.

During an interview with IANS, Fatima Sana Shaikh opened about her views on marriage after 30 and its relevance in Indian society particularly for women. The actress claimed that society’s expectation for an individual to get married by a certain age is now far less than it used to be in the past. She expressed, It happens, but it’s less, I think. Earlier, it used to be more prominent. Now, relationships have changed, the meanings of relationships have changed.’

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Opinion On The Emerging Trends In Marriage Landscape

Fatima Sana Shaikh further shared that people are now centering their personal growth and careers while embracing personal space and tranquility. Society is also on the path to accept and respect these ideas and individual choices, ‘ I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but I think the taboo is a little less anymore.’

In a candid interaction, she also reminisced about her first love and her experience. She affirmed when asked about any romantic gesture she received from her partner. She recalled how her then-partner decorated her path with flowers from door to the room on her birthday. She shared, ‘There were flowers everywhere, and around the cake, there were candles lit all over.’

In a funny and cute turn of events, the surprise didn’t go as planned, since most of the candles had melted away. ‘By the time I reached, most of the candles had melted. We had to clean it all up later,” she laughed. Fatima expressed that she was glad to experience this kind of sincere and beautiful love during her youth that was untouched by social media.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Cinematic Comeback

On the professional front, Fatima Sana Sana Shaikh made her acting comeback with Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal in key roles.

The recent appearance of Fatima in Netflix’s ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ alongside R. Madhavan, also mirrors a similar theme she talked about in this interview. In the film, both the protagonists are in their 30s and preparing for marriage.

