Hailey Bieber has opened up about the severe emotional toll of years of online harassment, revealing that she experienced suicidal thoughts during a period when she was receiving death wishes on social media almost every day.

Speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York, the model and Rhode founder recalled how the hostility extended beyond the internet, with strangers confronting her in public and even Starbucks tip jars being used to pit her against Selena Gomez.

“I had people telling me to kill myself in the comments every single day. I was going through a time where people were yelling at me in the street,” Hailey said.

Recalling another disturbing experience, she added, “People were putting tip jars up in Starbucks of me versus this person.” Hailey said she had never faced anything like it before and struggled with the intensity of the hostility directed at her.

“I had never experienced anything like that before. So the way that people were making me feel was that maybe it would be better if I wasn’t here anymore. Because that’s how intense I felt other people’s feelings were towards me at the time,” she said.

Her remarks offer a glimpse into how sustained public scrutiny and online abuse affected her mental health. Hailey also acknowledged that she is someone who pays attention to criticism rather than simply ignoring what people say about her.

Why Was Hailey Bieber Facing Online Hate?

The backlash was further fueled when Hailey started dating Justin Bieber in 2018, coming soon after his tumultuous relationship with Selena Gomez that had been very much in the public eye. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018, but the comparison of both girls continued to rage through social media. The rivalry that had emerged between both the girls in their fan groups was further fueled throughout the years.

However, it was not something that either girl had actively sought out or encouraged. Both Selena and Hailey have in the past spoken out against the harassment they receive online.

When Selena Gomez Asked Fans To Stop Sending Hailey Bieber Hate

Selena came out to defend Hailey in March 2023 after finding out that the latter had been threatened with death and was receiving hateful messages.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena posted on her Instagram story on March 24, 2023. She went on to state that nobody should be subjected to hate or bullying and called for the negativity to stop.

Later, Hailey expressed gratitude to Selena for coming forward, explaining that they had been trying to figure out how to move past the existing narrative about them. Additionally, she described the flood of online hate as extremely toxic. A few months later, in June 2023, Hailey spoke to her own followers, asking them not to post mean comments under other people’s social media posts in her name.

Hailey Bieber On Dealing With Social Media Criticism

At the DealBook Summit, Hailey further shared her experience of the difficulty that comes with the use of social media and constant exposure to public opinion. She talked about how it is essential to stop using her phone and live in the moment rather than being obsessed with online criticism. The recent comments from Hailey again draw people’s attention to the personal cost of celebrity fan wars when comparisons lead to harassment.

Furthermore, Hailey’s story once again emphasizes the difference that people often overlook when debating on the Internet – criticism of a celebrity for their work or public persona and harassment of a person through threatening messages and abuse.

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