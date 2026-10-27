‘People Will Stare At You’: Why Govinda’s Mother Nirmala Devi Left Acting And Shaved Her Head

Govinda has often spoken about the influence his mother, Nirmala Devi, had on his life. However, not everyone knows that she was once an actress herself before stepping away from the film industry and embracing a spiritual life. In a recent interview, the Bollywood actor recalled the difficult circumstances his family faced and how a remark by his father, Arun Kumar Ahuja, became part of his mother’s decision to give up acting.

According to Govinda, his family went through a severe financial crisis, with their circumstances deteriorating to the point that they lost their household belongings. During this period, his mother faced a difficult choice as she considered looking for work again.

Recalling the incident in a conversation with ABP News, Govinda said his father warned Nirmala Devi that her beauty could attract unwanted attention when she went out to seek work. The actor said his mother subsequently shaved her head and adopted the appearance of a saint. Govinda recalled that his mother wanted to focus on raising her five children, expressing the sentiment that she would endure the hardships until they had grown up. Her decision marked a significant change from her earlier life in cinema.

Why Did Govinda’s Mother Nirmala Devi Quit Acting?

Nirmala Devi had worked in Hindi films before leaving the industry. According to reports, she stepped away from acting within a decade of her debut. But the family’s financial struggles meant that life after cinema was far from easy. Govinda recalled that the family had lost almost everything during a particularly difficult period. His father’s warning about the attention she might receive while looking for work reportedly influenced Nirmala Devi’s decision to change her appearance and embrace a spiritual life.

The actor’s account presents the decision as part of a larger story of hardship and sacrifice. Rather than returning to the film industry, his mother chose a different path while continuing to raise her children. Govinda has frequently spoken about his mother’s influence on his outlook. He has also linked the way he deals with public criticism to the experiences he witnessed while growing up. In the recent interview, he reflected on how his mother’s struggles shaped his understanding of people and their circumstances.

Govinda’s Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi

One of the most striking details in Govinda’s recollection is that Nirmala Devi shaved her head and adopted the appearance of a sadhvi. According to the actor, his father had expressed concern about the attention she might attract if she went out seeking work.

Govinda said his mother changed her appearance and chose to devote herself to her children. Her decision was a dramatic departure from her earlier career as an actress, and it became a defining part of the family history he remembers. The account also sheds light on the financial difficulties the family experienced. Govinda recalled that their bungalow had been stripped of its belongings during their troubled period. His mother’s decision to leave acting and embrace spirituality came against this backdrop of uncertainty.

Govinda’s Mother Did Not Initially Want Him To Become An Actor

Despite her own experience in the film industry, Nirmala Devi was reportedly hesitant when Govinda expressed a desire to become an actor. The actor recalled that his mother felt he was too innocent for the demands of the profession.

His father, Arun Kumar Ahuja, took a different view. Having worked as an actor himself, he recognised Govinda’s talent and encouraged him to pursue his ambitions. Govinda eventually went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s recognisable stars, known for films such as Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Dulhe Raja and Haseena Maan Jaayegi. His career took a different course from the one his mother had chosen, but he has repeatedly credited his upbringing and family for shaping him.

How Did Nirmala Devi Influence Govinda’s Life?

Govinda’s recent recollections show how deeply his mother’s experiences affected him. He has spoken about her sacrifices, the hardships the family endured and the values he believes he learnt while growing up. For the actor, her story is not simply about leaving a film career behind. It is also about the difficult circumstances in which she raised her children and the choices she made during that period.

Nirmala Devi died on June 15, 1996, at the age of 69. Govinda has continued to speak about their close bond and the lasting impact she had on him. His latest account offers another glimpse into the family experiences behind his public life, revealing a side of his mother’s story that many viewers may not have known.

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