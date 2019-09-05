Nora Fatehi Pepeta song teaser: Nora Fatehi's new song Pepeta teaser was released today on her YouTube channel. The track will be released on September 9, 2019. Watch the song teaser here.

Nora Fatehi Pepeta song teaser: After the success of her last song Pachtaoge opposite Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi is all set for her next music video titled Pepeta. The first teaser of her latest song Pepeta featuring Nora with musician Rayvanny was out today on Nora Fatehi’s YouTube channel and it has garnered a positive response from fans.

Popular dancer Nora Fatehi’s latest song Pepeta teaser has been released today on her YouTube Channel. Nora also took to Instagram and shared the news of the teaser launch. The twenty seconds teaser has garnered 50k views in less than one hour and will definitely be a big hit. The whole song Pepeta will be released on September 9 on Nora’s Youtube channel.

Talking about the teaser, Nora can be seen dancing on a beach with hot attires. The diva looks absolutely stunning in all the looks shown in the teaser. Just after the teaser was released, social media users expressed their views and called it a super hit track already. Nora has huge amount of fan following and she never disappoints her fans by treating them with glimpses of her looks and new projects. The teaser of Pepeta has got positive reviews and fans say they can’t wait for the song to be released.

Watch the teaser of Nora Fatehi’s Pepeta here:

On the work front, Nora was last seen in a song named Pachtaoge with Uri actor Vicky. She was also seen in Batla House’s item song O Saki Saki which made a lot of headlines. Nora made her debut from the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and got fame after getting featured in Baahubali. She was also a part of controversial reality show Big Boss 9. Nora will be seen in the film Street Dancer along with Varun Dhawan slated to be released next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App