Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the hottest couple in B-Town. The rumoured couple has once again shared the onscreen space. This time the two young actors have done music video for a Pepsi ad. The Baaghi 2 actors have done Pepsi’s 2019 ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ campaign. The ad also features famous rapper Badshah. the song has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff while talking about the relationship said that Tiger has made his first friend who is a girl at 25 and they share the same passion for dance and workout. Till then, Tiger has never looked around. He added that Disha comes from a background of army officers and understands the value of discipline. Reinstating that they are just friends, Jackie said that they might get married in the future or remain friends for life.

The two talented actors first collaborated for the song Bifikra and did Baaghi 2 in 2018, and now buzz has that they have again shared the space with new Pepsi anthem. The two young actors have been seen dancing in the video and are burning their bans from this latest ad.

During the recently held Pepsi event, Disha was dressed in a white crop top with the blue denim jeans. She has also left her hair open. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff wore a white jacket which he too paired with the blue denim.

On the work front, Disha has worked in several films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga. Disha will next grace the big screen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Sunil Grover in lead roles and is slated for a coming Eid.

Tiger next will be seen on the screen along Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in Student of The Year 2 which is releasing on May 10, 2019. This is Tiger’s first outing with Dharma Productions.

