The much-in-love rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been featured in Pepsi's campaign 'Har Ghoont Mein Swag'. At the launch, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dance together impressed their fans with their flawless dancing skills. Disha Patani looked beautiful in white and denim, while Tiger Shroff also looked handsome in white shirt and a matching jacket.

Bollywood actors, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have come together for a music video as a part of Pepsi’s 2019, ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ campaign, anthem. The celebrity photojournalist, Viral Bhayani has shared a video from the event, where the duo can be seen wooing their fans at their best. While fans can be seen cheering loudly for the actors. The rumoured couple also look beautiful together as they danced on the beats. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who had given couple goals several times, this time too, the Baaghi 2 actors can be seen matching their outfits in white. Apart from this video, there are several photos that are surfacing on social media that are winning the hearts on the social media. The anthem also features star rapper Badshah choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

Speaking regarding the anthem, Disha Patani said that the song is effortless, peppy and extremely relatable. The dance steps, the music, the colours and the costumes add to the perkiness of the song. She had never enjoyed shooting for a song so much in her life. She added that the people would enjoy watching the song as much as she had enjoyed performing for it.

Tarun Bhagat, Director – Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India said he is confident with Badshah dropping the bass on their baseline.

The off-screen couple had been spotted several times together indulging in some serious PDAs. However, the couple have refuted about their relationship related gossips have referred it as baseless.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi stars Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles. The movie was released on April 27, 2018.

In an earlier interview, Tiger Shroff’s father opened up about his son’s relationship with Disha Patani. Jackie Shroff said that he has given full freedom to his son Tiger Shroff. He had taught him to never cross the line of decency and lead the life within a social framework.

