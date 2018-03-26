Akshay Kumar, 50 and Twinkle Khanna, 43 were seen having a fun-filled Sunday morning on a rickshaw. The former actress who is currently enjoying the success of her book took to Instagram to share the photo with her fans. Not just this, earlier the author posted picture of peacock taking a jibe at judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma over his remark of peahens getting pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock.

Joru Ka Ghulam actress Twinkle Khanna spends a perfect Sunday in a different way. You will simply love her for being so productive on Sunday when everybody is sleeping. The columnist took to her Instagram account to share how she started the day. She wrote, “My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 am and got in a solid 2 and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am.”

Miss funny bones was soon joined by her hubby Akshay Kumar for a fun-filled auto rickshaw ride on Sunday morning. The two have always given us some major couple goals and now their Sunday morning rides adds to the book! The superstar of Bollywood Akshay Kumar, 50 and Twinkle Khanna, 43 have been married since 2001. The two are often seen having a gala time at restaurants. While the former actress who enjoys writing and being around her kids is an interior designer and a best-selling author, Akshay is known for his stunts in the movies. Twinkle Khanna was the producer of husband Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4am and got in a solid 2 and a half hours of undisturbed writing time before the kids tumble out of bed #Hurrah — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 25, 2018

Last week, the entire family was on a spring vacation, although the location wasn’t disclosed but they definitely had peacocks to join them for some fun. Akshay, Twinkle along with their children Aarav and Nitara on a spring break met peahens and two peachicks. She took to Twitter to share the picture. Her tweet was in reference to what judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma said about ‘peacocks being celibate and the peahens getting pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock’ last year. “Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak, “ she wrote.

Look who else is in a leisurely holiday mood…the peahen and her peachicks join the Mrs. for a stroll 🙃 #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/VK1kUMR1Wy — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2018

