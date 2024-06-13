Permission Denied: Sunny Leone's Performance at Kerala University Cancelled by Vice-Chancellor

In a surprising turn of events, actor Sunny Leone’s scheduled performance at Kerala University has been cancelled by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal. The event, which was set to take place on July 5 at the University College of Engineering campus in Thiruvananthapuram, faced opposition leading to its exclusion from the college’s program list.

According to reports by Manorama, Dr. Kunnummal directed the registrar to remove Sunny Leone’s show from the planned activities at the university. This decision has sparked discussions and debates across various platforms.

The cancellation comes in the wake of heightened sensitivity towards public events, especially after a tragic incident last November. A stampede during a concert at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Kerala’s Ernakulam district resulted in the deaths of four students and left over 60 injured. This unfortunate incident has raised concerns about crowd management and safety measures during such gatherings.

Meanwhile, amidst these developments, Sunny Leone has embarked on a new journey in the Malayalam film industry. She recently began filming her first Malayalam movie and posted a video on Instagram of herself participating in the muhurat puja.

The video showcased the actor’s excitement as she embarked on this new venture, shooting at an undisclosed location. Additionally, Sunny is set to appear in the upcoming film ‘Quotation Gang’, adding to her diverse repertoire in Indian cinema.

The cancellation of Sunny Leone’s performance at Kerala University highlights the complex interplay between cultural events, safety concerns, and artistic expressions in today’s society.

