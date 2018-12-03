People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Monday posted a video on their Twitter handle carrying a very important message for newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Through the video, PETA India accused the couple of using elephants and horses at their nuptials.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Monday posted a video on their Twitter handle carrying a very important message for newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Through the video, PETA India accused the couple of using elephants and horses at their nuptials. The couple recently exchanged the vows on Saturday in a Christian wedding and tied the knot on Sunday as per Hindu traditions. The post carries a video along with it that starts with words “Band, Baja, Brutality” and highlighted the pain wedding horses go through before getting ready for a big fat Indian wedding.

“Dear Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Elephants for weddings live in chains and horses are controlled with whips, spiked bits. People are rejecting elephant rides and having horse-free weddings. Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals,” read the post shared by PETA India. The organisation has posted the video just a day after Priyanka and Nick got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Dear @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Eles 4 weddings live n chains & horses r controlled w whips, spiked bits. Ppl r rejecting ele rides: https://t.co/Gea5jvP6LP & having horse-free weddings. Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals. pic.twitter.com/p9FFeJ969B — PETA India ❤️❤️ (@PetaIndia) December 3, 2018

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew to Mumbai along with friends and family. The duo has not responded to the matter yet.

A couple of days back, several Twitter users were seen lashing out at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas over the spectacular fireworks that were seen on the first day of their wedding. The matter caught the fire as Priyanka Chopra is a vocal asthmatic and was also seen awaring people to not use crackers on Diwali. People have been also accusing Priyanka of showing double standards after the incident.

For three days, almost all of the social media platforms were flooded with the pictures and photos from Priyanka and Nick’s wedding. The couple had recently shared the photos from thier Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony on social media. Here’s take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More