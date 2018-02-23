A petition has been filed against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif on Thursday in a Delhi court seeking to lodge an FIR against actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others for allegedly making a casteist remark during the promotion of the movie 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his co-star from Tiger Zinda Hai Katrina Kaif are into legal trouble as a fresh petition in Delhi court has been filed against the stars seeking to lodge an FIR. The petition, filed on Thursday seeks an immediate FIR to be filed against Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others for allegedly making a casteist remark during the promotion of the movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Soon after the petition was filed, the Delhi court listed the matter for consideration for February 27 and also asked for a reply from the Delhi police on the complaint.

The complaint was filed by Harnam Singh, who is a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis. Singh claimed that the remark was made by Khan during a programme on a television channel while Katrina Kaif, “rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement, joined Salman in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct.” The petition which was filed in the Patiala House Court claimed that the accused—Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had “committed atrocity” on the members of the caste and insulted and humiliated them by making the casteist remark.

Earlier in January, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had also sought replies from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over the issue after it received a complaint from an ex-chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Harnam Singh. Salman Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film Tiger Zinda Hai while referring to his dancing skills while actress Shilpa Shilpa Shetty had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.

