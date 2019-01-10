Thalaiva Rajinikanth today made another colossal appearance on silver screen as his latest film Petta has hit the silver screens. One of the much-anticipated films of 2019, Petta features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film has made to the big screens on the occasion of Pongal and as usual, Rajini fans could not contain their happiness. Also, the film is nonetheless than a festival for those in South India as it is Rajini's first Pongal release after 24 years.

The film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

The movie revolves around Rajinikanth aka Kaali who is working as a hostel warden. His life then takes an interesting turn as he comes across some gangsters.

Well, the film has already driven fans crazy as their favourite Rajini is back with the blast. Social media havoc has alredy been wreaked on the Internet as fans just can’t stop tweeting about their first day first show experience. #Petta is already trending and here are some of the reactions posted by fans on the micro-blogging site:

#petta is EPIC … superstar .. love you thalaivaaaaa … tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga. Congrats to the whole team. @karthiksubbaraj .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 big big big thank you .. we are indeed #rajinified .. Anirudh .. your best bgm work till date. Petta paraaaaaaak !!!! — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 10, 2019

OH MY GOD! I think I'm gonna cry in joy. @karthiksubbaraj You bloody genius! Thank you. Thank you for giving us a real RAJNI film. Thalaivar padam da poyi paarunga da nu perumaiya sollalaam. You have satisfied every Rajni fan. Mudiyale. Full goosebumps 🙏 #PettaParaak #Magizhchi — Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli (@LakshmiPriyaaC) January 10, 2019

#Petta 1st Half: Vintage #Thalaivar of Stylish 90's Back.. Verithanam in action sequences by #Superstar One man show all the way.. Looking forward to #PettaParaak in 2nd half.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2019

