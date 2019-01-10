Thalaiva Rajinikanth today made another colossal appearance on silver screen as his latest film Petta has hit the silver screens. One of the much-anticipated films of 2019, Petta features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film has already become the talk of the town and one of the most prominent reasons behind that is undoubtedly Superstar Rajinikanth. The film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.
The film has made to the big screens on the occasion of Pongal and as usual, Rajini fans could not contain their happiness. Also, the film is nonetheless than a festival for those in South India as it is Rajini’s first Pongal release after 24 years. The movie revolves around Rajinikanth aka Kaali who is working as a hostel warden. His life then takes an interesting turn as he comes across some gangsters.
Well, the film has already driven fans crazy as their favourite Rajini is back with the blast. Social media havoc has alredy been wreaked on the Internet as fans just can’t stop tweeting about their first day first show experience. #Petta is already trending and here are some of the reactions posted by fans on the micro-blogging site:
