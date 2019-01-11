Petta box office collection Day 1: Tollywood superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Petta is working wonders at the box office. Deemed as a complete masala entertainer for Rajini fans, Petta has been helmed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. On the first day at the box office, Petta has earned Rs 1.12 crore in Chennai. The film has clashed with Ajith-starrer Vishwasam at the box office.

Rajinikanth is back on the cinema screens and how! After taking the box office by storm with his latest release 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth’s latest release Petta released on Thursday, i.e January 10 and has been garnering positive reviews ever since from the film critics, celebrities as well as the audience.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta features Rajinikanth as a hostel warden with an intriguing past. Along with Rajinikanth, Petta stars actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Megha Akash, Simran, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi and many more in prominent roles. However, the race to lead the box office race will be a little tough for Petta as the film has clashed with South superstar Ajith’s film Viswasam at the box office.

Hinting at the Day 1 box office estimates of Petta, Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala has stated on his official Twitter account that Viswasam has managed to garner a bigger opening than Petta at Tamil Nadu box office while the latter is leading the race at the overseas box office.

#Pongal2019 Tamil Releases – Day 1 Box Office Update:#Viswasam has taken a bigger opening than #Petta at the TN Box Office..#Petta has taken bigger opening than #Viswasam at the Overseas Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, the trade analyst revealed that Pettta has earned Rs 1.12 crores on the first day in Chennai while Viswasam earned Rs 0.88 crores on fthe irst day. Meanwhile, Petta has earned $750K at the box office in USA.

#Petta leads #Viswasam at the #Chennai City Box office on Day 1.. #Petta – 1.12 Crs#Viswasam – 0.88 Crs Both had almost 100% occupancy.. The Bigger auditoriums in the 'Plexes played #Petta on Day 1.. Regular weekdays 4 shows only in city limits.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2019

According to one of the tweets by the film critic, he has revealed that Viswasam is likely to lead the box office race in Tamil Nadu. However, the final box office share is yet to be released. In Bollywood, films like Uri: The Surgical Strikes starring Vicky Kaushal and The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher have released. However, they are unlikely to affect the biz. of Petta and Viswasam.

