Petta box office collection Day 2: Tollywood actor Rajinikanth's latest film Petta is taking the box office by storm not just in India but worldwide. In 2 days at the cinema screens, the film has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 65.41 crore. With this, the film has also emerged as the 7th film of Rajinikanth to cross $ 1 million mark at USA box office. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta also stars actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran and Trisha.

South superstar Rajinikanth is back at the box office with his latest release Petta and is now roaring at the box office. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta is an out and out Rajini film and has received a thumbs up not just from film critics but also the audience. Along with Rajinikanth, Petta stars actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan, Bobby Simhaa and Megha Akash in prominent roles.

Released on Thursday, January 10, Petta clashed with Thala Ajith-starrer Viswasam at the cinema screens that is now posing a stiff competition to Rajinikanth-starrer. In Bollywood, films like Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer Uri and Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister has also released but the two films are not a cause of concern as their biz. is not likely to affect Petta.

Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter account on January 12 and revealed that Petta has crossed $1 million at the US box office, which makes it Rajinikanth’s 7th film to hit the milestone. Before this, films like Sivaji, Enthiran, Lingaa, Kabali, Kaala and 2Point0 became Rajinikanth’s film to join $1 million club.

A report shared by the trade analyst reveals that Rajinikanth’s film has earned Rs 27.36 crore on Day 2 in Tamil Nadu, Rs 4.65 crore in Telugu states, Rs 4.30 crore in Karnataka, Rs 2.25 crore in Kerala, Rs 2.85 ROI and Rs 24 crore overseas, making it a total collection of Rs 65.41 crore worldwide.

