Rajinikanth-starrer Petta has beaten Ajith-starrer Viswasam at the box-office worldwide. The movie has crossed 100 crore mark as per Ramesh Bala Trade Analyst's latest tweet. The movie has beaten the records and it is being expected the movie will collect more in the coming days. While till now, Viswasm has managed to collect grossly Rs 70-75 crores from Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth-starrer Petta is steadily beating Ajith-starrer Viswasam on the silver screen. The movie has crossed Rs 100 cr gross at the world-wide. Informing about the same, Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, Petta (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Versions) has crossed ₹ 100 cr gross at the worldwide box-office. Petta 100crs. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it is produced by Sun Pictures, Petta also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, M. Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha and J Mahendran. Petta is facing stiff competition with Viswasam. Viswasam managed to grossly collect Rs 70-75 crores from Tamil Nadu.

Petta also features Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bobby Simha. Rajinikanth is essaying a role of an ageing gangster in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of the film.

Worldwide Box Office NETT collection (4 days)#Petta – 100+ Crores#Viswasam – 80+ Crores Source: @dt_next Note: More importantly both movies are doing extremely well at the BO. Enjoy your Pongal holidays with your favorite film. 👍pic.twitter.com/slgb4ocw5X — PETTA (@petta_movie) January 15, 2019

#Petta Box Office Collection Day 5 Worldwide – Crossed 125Cr mark Worldwide #SuperstarRajinikanth Rampage 🔥https://t.co/GbjtrcYAVY — Xappie® (@xappiecinema) January 15, 2019

Ajith was last seen in the 2017 blockbuster Vivegam. Vivegam is the fourth collaboration of Ajith and filmmaker Siruthai Siva. The film also features Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala among others.

Earlier, it has been predicted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala and Sreedhar Pillai that if Petta will beat Vsiawasam, then only it would be possible because of two parameters- first Rajinikanth is a superstar and second, it has been released in the big silver screens.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the Shankar directorial 2.0, alongside Akshay Kumar, a 2010 film, Enthiran. Ethiran is directed by Shankar and had Rajinikanth in the pivotal roles.

As per the reports of Box Office India, the two-day collections of Petta is 35.50 crore nett. While Viswasam is also a giving neck to neck fight to Petta. It managed to collect Rs. 33.50 crore nett.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More