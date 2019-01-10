Petta movie review: When South Superstar Rajinikanth is on the big screen, sparks are sure to fly. This weekend, Rajinikanth's latest film Petta has hit the screens and it is stealing praises from not just film critics but also the audience. Deemed as an out and out Rajinikanth's film, Petta has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled under the banner of Sun Pictures.

South superstar Rajinikanth is back on the silver screen with his latest release Petta. Helmed and penned by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Petta stars actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As the film hits the screens today on January 10, the film has met with an overwhelming reaction from fans as well as film critics.

Giving the film 3.5 stars, Film critic M Suganth in her review for TOI stated that Petta is an out and out Rajinikanth film and the filmmaker brings to foray an avatar of the superstar that the audience was dying to see on the big screen and so celebrates it. However, with a long drawn narrative, other actors including antagonists like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi fail to shine through.

In his review for The Hindu, Srinivasa Ramanujam has noted that Petta brings back Rajinikanth on the big screen with a lot of swag. Filled with punch dialogues, the film is a treat for Rajinikanth fans but one longs for the villain and other characters to leave an impact.

With Petta, Thala Ajith’s Viswasam has hit the screens. It will be interesting to note which film leads the box office race and manages to impress the cinema-goers.

