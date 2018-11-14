Petta new poster: The movie will cast Rajinikanth and Simran in lead roles. Talking about the poster look both Rajinikanth and Simran look happy as they walk in a crowded place with flower pots in their hands. The movie is set to lock horns with Ajith's Viswasam this Pongal on January 19, 2018.

Petta Poster release: The first look of the movie Petta is finally out starring Simran and Thalaiva in lead roles. The poster features Rajinikanth and Simran walking among a huge crowd with flower pots. Simran also tweeted this morning on November 14, 2018, where she is sharing her happiness to work for the very first time with Rajinikanth in Petta. In another post, the director tweeted- Here it is Petta new poster featuring gorgeous Simran and ever charming and ever stylish Thalaiva.

Petta movie is Subbaraj’s collaboration with Rajinikanth. Tollywood actors, Simran, Viajy Sethupathi and Trishna will share the silver screen with one of the biggest stars of the induustry Rajinikanth. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen making his Tollywood debut with this film. The movie will also feature Megha Akash, Bobby Sinha and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. Check out the poster look here:

Petta has been filmed in different parts of the country. It is also reportedly said that Karthik Subbaraj completed the shooting 2 weeks prior to the scheduled date. In a tweet, director Karthik Subbaraj thanked Sun Pictures and Dop Tirru team for their involvement. As the movie is set to release on Pongal this January, it is going to lock horns with Ajith’s Viswasam at the box office next year.

