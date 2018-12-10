Petta Poster release: The second poster of the upcoming film Peta starring Rajinikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Trisha Krishnan was released on Sunday. The poster of the film shows Rajinikanth and Trisha Krishnan sharing a lovely moment on a swing and are all smiles. Petta is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Petta Poster release: After the immense success of 2.0, megastar Rajinikanth is all set to rock the box office with his upcoming Tamil film Petta. Today, the makers of the film released the second poster of the film and within a few minutes, the poster garnered thousands of likes from Thaliva fans. Not just Rajinikanth, the film also casts actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is making his Tamil debut, and Trisha Krishnan. The upcoming film Petta has created a buzz on the internet and the hashtag #PettaPoster has been trending the charts. The film is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures.

The poster of the film shows Rajinikanth and Trisha Krishnan sharing a lovely moment on a swing and are all smiles. Thaliva can be seen wearing a light yellow shirt with black colour glares, while Trisha is donning a red and blue colour saree. The Sun Pictures shared the second poster of the film on the micro-blogging site Twitter and also tagged the cast of the film including Rajinikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha Krishnan. Petta also features Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bobby Simha.

