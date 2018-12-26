After the massive box-office hit 2.0, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Petta. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the meaty plot has a glorious staircase and will hit the silver screens on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, 2019.

Although the movie has already got the green flag from the censor board by fulfilling the formalities, it will only receive clearance after multiple cuts and mutes. According to a few news reports, the team of Petta has been asked to mute a few words from the film to avoid any profanity. Not just this, the censor report of Petta says that the run-time of the movie is approximately two hours and fifty-one minutes, which will make it the longest Rajinikanth film in the recent times.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming project will also star Trisha Krishnan, Simran and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles. Factually, these stars will be shathe rin screen with Rajinikanth for the very first time. While, one more interesting aspect about the film will be Tamil debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Petta’s music album is already a big hit and the audience are very excited about the release of the movie too. However, it will probably clash with Ajith’s Viswasam as both of the films are releasing on the same date, that is January 10th, 2018.

