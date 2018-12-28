Petta trailer LIVE updates: The trailer of the most awaited movie of the year Petta starring Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trishna, M. Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Simha is finally out! The movie has created a buzz among the fans, that it is surely going to be a mass entertainer! Apart from an amazing star cast, the movie’s music has been crooned and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Petta has been written and helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has earlier awed the audience with films like Pizza and Jigarthanda.
Ahead of the trailer release, the makers dropped another poster of the movie Petta yesterday which starred Kali aka Rajinikanth. Recently, the makers of the film took to their official Twitter handle to share the news of the trailer release. It read as Get ready to be Rajnified !! The trailer has already received 500k views in less than half an hour and the comments section is pouring with compliments. Take a look at the trailer here:
Crazy about my father, says Soundarya Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's daughter is amazed with daddy's performance in Petta, tweets- "TOTALLY RAJINIFIED !!!!!!! #OneAndOnly #CrazyAboutThalaivar #CrazyAboutMyFather," tweeted Soundarya Rajinikanth while sharing the trailer of Petta on the social media.
https://t.co/I4TPZyOh8l TOTALLY RAJINIFIED !!!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#OneAndOnly #CrazyAboutThalaivar #CrazyAboutMyFather ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 28, 2018
Rajinikanth is the only superstar, , says Anirudh Ravichander
Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander tweeted, "#PettaTrailer
#GetRajinified 💥💥💥 Orey suriyan.. orey chandiran.. Orey Superstar @rajinikanth Feel the mass 😎 A @karthiksubbaraj padam
#PettaTrailer - https://t.co/wwPZJSkyB5#GetRajinified 💥💥💥— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 28, 2018
Orey suriyan.. orey chandiran.. Orey Superstar @rajinikanth 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻
Feel the mass 😎
A @karthiksubbaraj padam 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻@sunpictures @VijaySethuOffl @Nawazuddin_S @SimranbaggaOffc @trishtrashers @SasikumarDir @DOP_Tirru
GET RAJINIFIED, says Dhanush
Dhanush tweeted, "GET RAJINIFIED ... thalaivar rage .. the unstoppable phenomenon continues his style, charisma and Pure MAGIC .. here we go .. #petta trailer .. #superstar #pettaparaak https://youtu.be/FCB0ZfQ9Rzs congratulations @karthiksubbaraj #pongalthiruvizha sweet saapuda Porom !!"
GET RAJINIFIED ... thalaivar rage .. the unstoppable phenomenon continues his style, charisma and Pure MAGIC .. here we go .. #petta trailer .. #superstar #pettaparaak https://t.co/MYmSjKVBng congratulations @karthiksubbaraj #pongalthiruvizha sweet saapuda Porom !!— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 28, 2018
Petta Trailer crosses 1 million views!!
Recently, Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter handle to share the news of Petta Trailer crossing 1 million views in just 40 minutes! take a look at the trailer here:
The most anticipated #PettaTrailer crosses 1M+ views in real-time within 40 minutes! Watch the trailer here: https://t.co/r8taYEP4hw#PettaJan10thParaak#GetRajinified #PettaPongalParaak pic.twitter.com/ZW7jzp1IEy— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 28, 2018
Fans celebrate the release of Petta Trailer!
Fans are elated to watch Rajinikanth on the big screen after a long time. Fans are celebrating the trailer release. Check the tweet here
And there is a caution for someone..! 😁#PettaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0TmqCaexed— PK (@phoenixkumaru) December 28, 2018