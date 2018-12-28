Petta trailer LIVE updates: Ahead of the trailer release, the makers dropped another poster of the movie Petta yesterday which starred Kali aka Rajinikanth. Recently, the makers of the film took to their official Twitter handle to share the news of the trailer release. It read as Get ready to be Rajnified !! The trailer has already received 500k views in less than half an hour and the comments section is pouring with compliments.

Petta trailer LIVE updates: The trailer of the most awaited movie of the year Petta starring Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trishna, M. Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Simha is finally out! The movie has created a buzz among the fans, that it is surely going to be a mass entertainer! Apart from an amazing star cast, the movie’s music has been crooned and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Petta has been written and helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has earlier awed the audience with films like Pizza and Jigarthanda.

Live Updates

