The much-awaited Tamil movie of Rajinikanth Petta has finally hit the screens worldwide. The movie has received a grand opening at the United States box-office. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillar took to Twitter to inform the same. Sreedhar Pillai mentioned in his tweet that in USA Pre-sales of the premiere shows crosses $250,000. The movie is going well. It will be the first to touch 1 million among all South Indian releases. The movies also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathy which opened well at the domestic market.

Speaking about the same to a leading news agency, the director Karthik Subbaraj in an earlier interview to a leading daily that he grew up idolising Rajinikanth and he had always wanted to see him in a certain way. When he knew he was going to write for Rajini sir, he wanted to show him in the most stylish way and bring back his mannerisms and machismo.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see the performance of the movie Petta’s performance at the box office. The film is also expected to earn pennies at the Box office.

This is Rajinikanth’s second movie after 2.0. 2,0 also turned out to be a big hit. The director Karthik Subbaraj, is a fan himself, has paid tribute to the ‘Vintage Rajinikanth’ in the film.

The film is facing stiff competition with Ajith’s Viswasam. Directed by Siruthai Siva, this film also equally receiving a good response. It has been lauded as a perfect family entertainer. It will be interesting to note that how much these two movies will earn at the box-office.

