Phamous starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Shriya Saran, Mahie Gill and Pankaj Tripathi will hit the screens on May 18th 2018. Directed by Karan Lalit Bhutani and bankrolled by Vidisha Productions and Amitabh Chandra, the first poster of the film suggests that the action thriller will revolve around power politics in the Chambal region.

Bollywood actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Shriya Saran, Pankaj Tripathi and Mahie Gill are all set to unite on-screen for Karan Lalit Bhutani’s directorial Phamous. The makers of the film unveiled the first poster of the film on Wednesday and announced that the action-thriller film has been scheduled for a theatrical release on May 18th, 2018. Helmed by Karan Lalit Bhutani and presented by Raj Khatri Filmz, Phamous will be bankrolled by Vidisha Productions and Amitabh Chandra.

Film critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first poster of the film on his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “Jackie Shroff, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kay Kay Menon, Shriya Saran, Pankaj Tripathi and Mahie Gill… First look poster of #Phamous… Karan Lalit Butani directs… 18 May 2018 release.” In the poster, Jimmy can be seen blazing a gun while an old scooter in the background gives the audience a little idea about the time and space Phamous is based on. The tag line of the poster reads, “Chambal ke tevar, haath me chamakti bandook aur uss bandook se behti power hi hain bhaiya jo aadmi ko banati hai.”

Also Read: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Harshvardhan Kapoor shares the first look of film

Jackie Shroff, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kay Kay Menon, Shriya Saran, Pankaj Tripathi and Mahie Gill… First look poster of #Phamous… Karan Lalit Butani directs… 18 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/DjokZuLHLM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2018

Interestingly, Phamous will be Jimmy and Mahie’s fourth on-screen collaboration after films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 2 and Punjabi film Shareek. On the work front, the superstar will be seen in upcoming films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and Tom Dick And Harry 2 along with Phamous. Jackie Shroff, who will be seen playing a prominent role in the film, will also be starring in films like Thugs of Hindostan, Saaho and Paltan. While Shriya Saran, who was last seen in Drishyam, will be making her Bollywood comeback with Phamous.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ is a dream launch for me: Kiara Advani

Also Read: Thugs of Hindostan star Aamir Khan reveals details of his character in the film

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App