Vogue Magazine brings the two sensations together in one frame. Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has been rocking the Cannes with her killer looks be it her purple lip color or the recent blue gown, her beauty is simply breathtaking. The actress paired with American rapper Pharrell Williams popularly known for Happy, Frontin, Freedom and Seeing Sounds. The photo shoot took place early in March when the singer was in India. Vogue magazine is celebrating the greatest Hits (global icons) from across the world. While Aishwarya looks stunning in a lavender gown, Pharrell looks dashing as he brings his A game for the camera.

“It’s busy! In the superlative. I spend all my time with Aaradhya, and I have one nanny, by choice. I read comments saying, “Ah, she must have an army of help” and I understand the perception, but I choose this way, which means life is always busy. I respect homemakers for the endless work they do. As far as downtime goes, it’s about perspective—if you believe you’re tired, you will be, so I choose to find pleasure at the moment and experience the present for what it is. I’m a firm believer of the state of the mind, and that’s the means to keep your head above a high level of water, every day. That’s something I’m imparting to Aaradhya—that B-positive is not just a blood group and that everything in life is a learning curve. Experience life at the moment, because you’re going to have to live with your experience,” said Bollywood diva when a leading daily asked what a day in the life of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is like.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also discussed about her upcoming movie Fanny Khan which will hit the floors on July 13, 2018. In Fanney Khan, I’m playing a chapter in the narrative that I believe is intrinsic to the story. I’ve been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity, and what’s funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he’d have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We’re still working out the details. I’ve also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi? Take a look at the pictures shared by Vogue India.

