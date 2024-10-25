Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Phil Lesh, 'The Grateful Dead' Bassist Dies At 84

Phil Lesh, the bassist and a founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed away on Friday, as confirmed by Peter Shapiro, a producer who collaborated with him.

Phil Lesh, ‘The Grateful Dead’ Bassist Dies At 84

Phil Lesh, the bassist and a founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed away on Friday, as confirmed by Peter Shapiro, a producer who collaborated with him, to media. Lesh was 84 years old at the time of his death.

An Instagram post noted that he had “passed peacefully” that morning. It mentioned that he was surrounded by family and filled with love, highlighting the joy he brought to those around him and the enduring legacy of music and love he leaves behind. The family requested privacy during this time of mourning.

Phil Lesh: Founding member of The Grateful Dead band

The Grateful Dead, one of America’s most iconic musical groups, originated as a quintet in California in 1965, according to their official website. The original lineup included Jerry Garcia, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Phil Lesh. They signed with Warner Brothers in late 1966 and released their self-titled debut album in the spring of the following year.

The band toured extensively for the next five years, a period they described as their most creatively fruitful. Although some members departed, some passed away, and new members joined, the unique chemistry between Phil Lesh and Jerry Garcia endured through many challenging times. Jerry Garcia passed away in 1995.

Highest number of Top 40 albums on the Billboard 200

The Grateful Dead became famous for their extensive touring and live performances, attracting a devoted fan base worldwide. In 2007, they were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Academy.

In 2024, the band set a record for the highest number of Top 40 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Despite disbanding in 1995 after Jerry Garcia’s death, the popularity of their archival albums propelled their music into the Top 40, with 41 of their 59 entries in that category occurring since 2012.

