Farhan Akhtar's upcoming direction 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar is set to go on floors this year and is slated for a 2021 release.

Farhan Akhtar has finally made it official- the Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Chaturvedi starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ is going to see the silver screen soon. All set to go on floors soon, the film is a horror comedy and will be releasing in 2021.

It will be the first time that the trio will be working together and that too in horror comedy movie, which is a new space for all three of them. On Monday, Farhan Akhtar shared the first photoshoot on social media and teased the fans with what’s more to come.

In the first look poster, the main cast can be seen wearing formal black tuxedos and posing in a comical manner. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Phone Booth is a new addition in the upcoming slate of films that would release in 2021.

Ishaan Khattar has previously hinted at the film in an interview with a news portal. He spoke about the film script and cast without indulging too many details. He founds the script to be amazing and with a great storyline.

Katrina Kaif has previously worked with Excel Entertainment for the films Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Baar Baar Dekho. She will be seen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Reports are also rife that she is doing a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, rose to fame after Gully Boy and has films like Bunty & Bubli 2 and Shakun Batra’s next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Speaking about Ishaan Khattar, the actor will be seen in upcoming projects like A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App