‘Phone Was Recording Me While I Changed’: Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Recalls Shocking Set Incident — What Happened Next

Sonarika Bhadoria, an Indian actress who is widely recognized as Goddess Parvati in the TV serial “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev,” has recently shared her harrowing experience when she was just starting her acting career. According to the actress, during one of her TV shows, Sonarika discovered a hidden camera in the changing room used by the actresses, wherein the actresses were secretly filmed while changing their clothes.

While speaking to Hauterrfly, Sonarika disclosed that the event occurred during the time she was acting in one of the TV serials, which was never telecasted later. Talking about the incident, she said that it was her mother’s intuition that had helped her discover the truth inside the room provided to the actresses.

How Did Sonarika Bhadoria Discover The Hidden Recording Device?

Sonarika revealed that the show did not have vanity vans or dedicated changing areas. Instead, the actresses were provided with individual rooms to change their clothes. She added that her mother accompanied her to shooting sets until she was around 24-25 years old. On one occasion, while Sonarika was changing inside her room, she heard a knocking sound, as if something had fallen.

There was a wooden structure inside the room with a small hole. Something resembling a little box had been placed inside it. Her mother noticed the suspicious arrangement and felt that something was not right. According to Sonarika, her mother called people from the set and asked them to check the spot. When nobody came forward to investigate, she decided to pull the object out herself. That was when they discovered a phone connected to the concealed setup. Sonarika said the device was recording everything inside the room.

What Happened When Sonarika Confronted The Person Behind The Incident?

The actress further alleged that a cleaning staff member or someone working around the set would place phones inside the rooms used by women, with the intention of recording them while they changed clothes. Sonarika recalled that the person was eventually identified and brought before them. However, before others could respond, she confronted him physically.

Recalling her reaction, the actress said she beat him so badly that her bangles broke. Her account also highlighted the role her mother played in noticing the suspicious object and ensuring that it was investigated.

Sonarika Bhadoria Also Opens Up About Casting Couch Experiences

In the same conversation, Sonarika spoke about uncomfortable experiences she allegedly encountered while trying to secure work in the entertainment industry. She recalled instances when a channel head contacted her and asked her to meet him in a hotel room, claiming that her producers were not clearing her payments.

The actress said she blocked the person and decided to give up the pending money rather than agree to such a meeting. Sonarika also spoke about approaching casting directors after the success of Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. She alleged that a production house CEO expressed interest in working with her and asked her to meet him. She said two or three people had sent her similar messages, although she clarified that nothing more serious had happened in those instances.

The actress did not publicly identify the individuals involved in these accounts. Sonarika’s revelations have brought attention to the uncomfortable experiences she says she faced during the early years of her television career, including concerns about women’s privacy and safety on shooting sets.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts