'Reservation Dogs' star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai's look for Emmys 2024 is enough to catch the attention of the audience as he arrived for the 76th edition of the prestigious ceremony with a bold red handprint across his face.

‘Reservation Dogs’ star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai’s look for Emmys 2024 is enough to catch the attention of the audience as he arrived for the 76th edition of the prestigious ceremony with a bold red handprint across his face.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Tai painted a red handprint over his mouth to stand in solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women.

According to the organization Native Hope, it’s a symbol of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement and stands for “all the missing sisters whose voices are not heard” and “the silence of the media and law enforcement in the midst of this crisis.”

The actor has been outspoken in the past, in particular about the need for Native Americans to tell their own stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tai earned his first Emmy nomination this year for best lead actor in a comedy series for his role in Reservation Dogs. The show was also nominated for best comedy series.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Dan and Eugene Levy are hosting the television’s biggest night.

Notably, both won Emmys in 2020 for the final season of Schitt’s Creek — Eugene winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Dan winning Outstanding Supporting Actor — in addition to taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy for the show that they created and executive produced.

(With inputs from ANI)