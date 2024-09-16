Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

'Reservation Dogs' star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai's look for Emmys 2024 is enough to catch the attention of the audience as he arrived for the 76th edition of the prestigious ceremony with a bold red handprint across his face.

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

‘Reservation Dogs’ star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai’s look for Emmys 2024 is enough to catch the attention of the audience as he arrived for the 76th edition of the prestigious ceremony with a bold red handprint across his face.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Tai painted a red handprint over his mouth to stand in solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women.

According to the organization Native Hope, it’s a symbol of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement and stands for “all the missing sisters whose voices are not heard” and “the silence of the media and law enforcement in the midst of this crisis.”

MUST READ | ‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth Sunday

The actor has been outspoken in the past, in particular about the need for Native Americans to tell their own stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tai earned his first Emmy nomination this year for best lead actor in a comedy series for his role in Reservation Dogs. The show was also nominated for best comedy series.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Dan and Eugene Levy are hosting the television’s biggest night.

Notably, both won Emmys in 2020 for the final season of Schitt’s Creek — Eugene winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Dan winning Outstanding Supporting Actor — in addition to taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy for the show that they created and executive produced.

ALSO READ | Arnold Schwarzenegger Catches Up With Uma Thurman, Issues A ‘Warning’ To This Iconic Character

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Indigenous Women Emmys 2024

Also Read

Biden Condemns Political Violence Following Attempt On Trump’s Life

Biden Condemns Political Violence Following Attempt On Trump’s Life

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Shanghai Issues Red Alert as Typhoon Bebinca Hits Landfall; Strongest in Decades

Shanghai Issues Red Alert as Typhoon Bebinca Hits Landfall; Strongest in Decades

Maharashtra State DISCOM Issues Letter Of Intent For Supply Of 6600 MW Hybrid Solar And Thermal Power By Adani Green And Adani Power

Maharashtra State DISCOM Issues Letter Of Intent For Supply Of 6600 MW Hybrid Solar And...

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted: Suspect Arrested with AK Rifle in Major Security Operation

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted: Suspect Arrested with AK Rifle in Major Security Operation

Entertainment

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Arnold Schwarzenegger Catches Up With Uma Thurman, Issues A ‘Warning’ To This Iconic Character

Arnold Schwarzenegger Catches Up With Uma Thurman, Issues A ‘Warning’ To This Iconic Character

Emmys 2024: Jeremy Allen White Wins Outstanding Actor In Comedy Series For ‘The Bear’

Emmys 2024: Jeremy Allen White Wins Outstanding Actor In Comedy Series For ‘The Bear’

The 2024 Emmys: Jean Smart Wins Third Emmy for “Hacks” Role, Secures Her Sixth Overall Emmy Victory

The 2024 Emmys: Jean Smart Wins Third Emmy for “Hacks” Role, Secures Her Sixth Overall

Emmys 2024: Billy Crudup Wins Best Supporting Actor Award For ‘The Morning Show’

Emmys 2024: Billy Crudup Wins Best Supporting Actor Award For ‘The Morning Show’

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox