Photograph box office collection day 1: This Friday two very interesting films released at the box office- Photograph and Mere Pyare Prime Minister. Talking about Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles has received a positive response from most of the Bollywood critics and biz analyst. The movie though has a unique storyline but moves at a very slow pace.

Trade analyst Girish Joar predicted that the movie Photograph will earn Rs 1 crore on day 1 at the box office. He furthermore compared both the films Mere Pyare Prime Minister with photograph and said both have a very different storyline and content-driven films. Only the time can tell which movie will do well at the box office this weekend.

Nawazuddin film #Photograph released today and got 5% opening like his all other disaster films. 70% shows are cancelled because of no audience. But still some new producers like Bhatia and Agarwal waste ₹15-20Cr on his films. May be they are having black money. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) March 15, 2019

To promote this film, the makers tried different different tactics like creating a booth at the theatres of Gateway of India, many photographers were told o wear a mask of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and roam around the streets of Mumbai with a camera to click pictures of people.

Till now the movie isn’t doing well at the box office but maybe good and strong word of mouth will help the movie in gearing up.

What a worst decision by Saniya Malhotra! After super hit #BadhaiHo disaster #Photograph with horrible looking Nawazuddin! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 15, 2019

