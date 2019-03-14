Photograph box office collection prediction: Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Photograph will release tomorrow, i.e March 15, 2019. At the cinema screens, Photograph will clash with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mere Pyare Prime Minister. On its first day, Photograph is expected to earn less than Rs 1 crore.

Photograph box office collection prediction: The weekend is almost here and two new films namely Photograph and Mere Pyare Prime Minister are all set to hit the theatrical screens tomorrow, i.e March 15. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Photograph is an unusual love story. Looking at the buzz around the films, early trade predictions suggest a slow start for both the films. Trade analyst Girish Johar has told an entertainment portal that since both the films are very niche and high-end content-driven, they are likely to have their own market and reach in top cities only.

While Photograph is likely to take a lead because of Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, both the films are expected to earn less than Rs 1 crore on opening day. Girish Johar added that the subsequent growth of the films at the box office would depend on word of mouth. If the reviews are good, the films will witness growth by the evening shows on Friday.

Helmed, written and co-produced by Ritesh Batra, Photograph has been premiered at Sundance Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival, where it received a positive response. With India, Photograph will also release in several countries including UK, USA, Australia, France and Spain.

Sanya Malhotra made her debut with Dangal co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan. She later starred in films like Pataakha and Badhaai Ho. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the film Thackeray.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More