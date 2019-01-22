Photograph First Poster: Nawazzudin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra have come together to feature in Ritesh Batra's 'Photograph' opposite to Sanya Malhotra. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has shared a poster. In the post, he mentioned that Photograph by LunchBox' director will release on March 8, 2019, in India.

Nawazzudin Siddiqui is all set to feature to in Ritesh Batra’s directorial venture ‘Photograph’ opposite to Sanya Malhotra. Sharing the poster of the same, Trade Analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh mentioned in the post that Photograph by LunchBox’ director will release on March 8, 2019 in India. The movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra. The film has been selected to be a part of the Berlinale Special Gala at the Friedrichstadt-Palast. It had its European premiere. It was also featured in Berlinale Special films category at 69th Berlin International Film Festival.

The film festival will start from February 7. It will run till February 17, this year. The movie also stars Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. It will also premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2019. It will held from January 24 to February 3, 2019.

Informing the same on Twitter, in the post, director Ritesh Batra wrote that Photograph will also be screened at the Berlinale 2019. Berlinale Special Gala. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha, Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Hello all, #photograph will also be screened at the #berlinale2019

Berlinale Special Gala

Photograph

von Ritesh Batra

mit Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha, Saharsh Kumar Shukla — riteshbatra (@riteshbatra) January 17, 2019

Apart from Photograph, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is also a part of Berlinale Special films. It stars Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt at the movie gala.

Other films which are in the category are Chiwetel Ejiofor-directed The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Brecht, Celle que vous croyez (Who You Think I Am), El Norte (The North), Peter Lindbergh – Women Stories and documentaries ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch, Es hatte schlimmer kommen konnen (It Could Have Been Worse – Mario Adorf), Lampenfieber (Kids in the Spotlight), Watergate – Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President and Weil du nur einmal lebst – Die Toten Hosen auf Tour (You Only Live Once – Die Toten Hosen on Tour).

