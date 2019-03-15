Photograph movie audience and celeb reaction: Photograph starring Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has released this week alongside Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mere Pyare Prime Minister. Revolving around an unusual love story between a street photographer and a CA student, Photograph is garnering praises on social media.

Photograph movie audience and celeb reaction: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra’s critically acclaimed film Photograph has hit the theatrical screens today. Helmed by Ritesh Batra and bankrolled by RSVP films and Amazon Studios, Photograph revolves around an unusual love story between a street photographer and a CA student. Before releasing in India, Photograph was premiered at Berlin International Film Festival as well as Sundance Film Festival.

While the footfall of the audience for Photograph in theatres is less, the reviews coming from the audience and celebrities are positive. Mukesh Chhabra, who will be seen making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, has said that Photograph is so simple yet so beautiful. Speaking about her role in Photograph, Sanya said that her character in the film is a studios girl who doesn’t talk much or express herself to her family. She further admitted that she got emotionally attached to her character Miloni.

#Photograph is an amazing experience. I felt it, can’t really explain. It lingers when it’s done. @riteshbatra certainly knows to hit the right cord. @Nawazuddin_S is phenomenal as always. But I could actually feel @sanyamalhotra07’s character, very relatable. #PhotographReview. — Anwesh Panda (@anwesh_panda) March 15, 2019

Wishing all the very best to @sanyamalhotra07, @Nawazuddin_S, @riteshbatra and team #Photograph.. This one will leave you all with a smile on your face! Do watch… — Sohum Shah (@s0humshah) March 15, 2019

I love @riteshbatra s languid pace of film making perfumed by nostalgia. An urban gal who yearns for the rural life & a photographer from rural india who has more chivalry than any entitled city slicker cud have.For da rest go watch @PhotographAmzn @Nawazuddin_S @sanyamalhotra07 pic.twitter.com/g1tdNI1WTA — Hrishikesh Kannan (@HrishiKay) March 15, 2019

Shes lovely!Im moved by @sanyamalhotra07 s performance in @PhotographAmzn 👏even a very experienced actress cud have had problems handling this part.Its so internal.Shes on a super wicket having worked wit @niteshtiwari22 @VishalBhardwaj @riteshbatra !Im so happy for ya #Sanya 🤗 pic.twitter.com/q67JhFgmqU — Hrishikesh Kannan (@HrishiKay) March 15, 2019

Saw @riteshbatra's #Photograph at @MumbaiFilmFest. It's very moving and very funny. It also a truly Mumbai story. Thoughtful and full of details. Enjoyed meeting Rafi and Miloni urf Noorie and absolutely loved Dadi, who is hilarious. Do catch it when it comes out this Friday! — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) March 12, 2019

Saw #PhotographMovie …What a beautiful photograph… Each n every thing in the film is so so good…

Good Luck @riteshbatra @sanyamalhotra07 @Nawazuddin_S

Loved Dadi😊

Don't miss it …#15thMarch — Annup Sonii (@soniiannup) March 12, 2019

#PhotographMovie also a casting win. @sanyamalhotra07 speaks in her silences. Fine, fine work.@Nawazuddin_S shines as Rafique.@jimSarbh makes his funnest cameo yet. Dadi is hilare. Geetanjali Kulkarni is solid. And a couple of surprises that will make you clap 🙂 — Rohini Ramnathan (@rotalks) March 13, 2019

.@riteshbatra does it again. Makes a quiet film about a bustling city (Mumbai), finds big laughs in the smallest of rooms, blends magic realism and makes the real magical. Just like a big swig of Campa Cola, #Photograph leaves you nostalgic & smiling. — Rohini Ramnathan (@rotalks) March 13, 2019

On its first day at the box office, Photograph is expected to earn Rs 1 crore on the opening day. The film is likely to face stiff competition from Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Luka Chuppi and Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn-starrer Total Dhamaal.

At the cinema screens, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra starrer Photograph has clashed with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mere Pyare Prime Minister. Last seen in Thackeray, Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the upcoming Tamil film Walter. Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra has been apparently roped in for Anurag Basu’s next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

