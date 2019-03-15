Photograph movie audience and celeb reaction: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra’s critically acclaimed film Photograph has hit the theatrical screens today. Helmed by Ritesh Batra and bankrolled by RSVP films and Amazon Studios, Photograph revolves around an unusual love story between a street photographer and a CA student. Before releasing in India, Photograph was premiered at Berlin International Film Festival as well as Sundance Film Festival.
While the footfall of the audience for Photograph in theatres is less, the reviews coming from the audience and celebrities are positive. Mukesh Chhabra, who will be seen making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, has said that Photograph is so simple yet so beautiful. Speaking about her role in Photograph, Sanya said that her character in the film is a studios girl who doesn’t talk much or express herself to her family. She further admitted that she got emotionally attached to her character Miloni.
On its first day at the box office, Photograph is expected to earn Rs 1 crore on the opening day. The film is likely to face stiff competition from Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Luka Chuppi and Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn-starrer Total Dhamaal.
At the cinema screens, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra starrer Photograph has clashed with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mere Pyare Prime Minister. Last seen in Thackeray, Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the upcoming Tamil film Walter. Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra has been apparently roped in for Anurag Basu’s next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.
