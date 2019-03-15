Photograph movie review: Photograph starring Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra has released this week at the cinema screens. Helmed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph marks the first on-screen collaboration of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra. The film has clashed with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

Photograph movie review: Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Photograph has hit the theatrical screens this Friday on March 15. Helmed by Ritesh Batra and bankrolled by RSVP Movies, Photograph is an unusual love story between a street photographer and a CA student. As the film releases today, the reviews of the film are finally out and the verdict is clear.

Lakshana N Palat in her review for India Today gave the film 3 stars and has noted that the film has a quiet and wistful streak to it and leaves one intrigued. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra deliver impressive performances, one needs a lot of patience with this film. The film critic added that Photograph is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Film critic Renuka Vyavahare in her review for Times Of India gave the film 3 stars and said that Photograph is not perfect but it keeps one intrigued and takes back in time. The film effectively embodies emotions like Nostalgia, introspection, childhood and simple joys. However, the film lacks reason and struggles to keep one engaged.

Raja Sen in his review for Hindustan Times has given the film 4.5 stars and called the film poetry. In his review, the film critic has said that Photograph makes one believe in minor magic and is a love letter to the city of dreams.

At the cinema screens, Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph has clashed with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

