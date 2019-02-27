The movie Photograph will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studios in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 15th March 2019.

Walk-in to watch any film this weekend and get a chance to get clicked by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The team of upcoming film Photograph has come up with a unique strategy to reach out to its film going audiences by creating look-alikes of the character that Nawazuddin Siddique plays in the film- Photograph who shall click their pictures against a live size cut out of Gateway of India. This unique promotion activity will start from 1st March 2019 onwards!

Staying true to the story of the film where Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a Photographer who clicks pictures near the gateway this will be a unique way to market the film Especially on a weekend where good footfalls are expected in the movie halls.

It will be interesting to see how general people react when they spot a Nawaz look alike offering them to click a picture.

This activity shall take place across the country in different cinema halls.

Photograph is a nostalgic tale of Rafi and Miloni (Sanya Malhotra) who come from extremely different walks of life. An authentic storyline that will leave the audience in awe for a unique portrayal of Sanya Malhotra as a college-going Gujarati girl based in Delhi who falls in love with a photographer Nawazuddin Siddiqui over a line where he says ‘smile please’ is sure to win million hearts.

