Photograph song Tumne Mujhe Dekha: Recreating the classic melody Tumne Mujhe Dekha from Teesri Manzil, the makers retained the charm of the song. Photograph movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Photograph song Tumne Mujhe Dekha: Ahead of its release, the makers of Photograph launched the song Tumne Mujhe Dekha in a quirky manner at an event in Mumbai. Director Ritesh Batra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui wore masks of Nawazuddin’s face while Sanya Malhotra posed for pictures at the song launch.

Earlier the makers opted for innovative strategies like photographers with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s masks were spotted at Gateway of India, photo booths at multiplex theatres with Gateway of India, and now launching a song with the mask.

Photograph’ the film recently received huge appreciation at the reputable Berlin Film Festival. The movie was also premiered at the Sundance Fim Festival.

International publications have hailed the movie as a quiet and effective romance. The Hollywood Reporter called it- a quiet charmer.

The reunion of Ritesh and Nawaz has created a big buzz in the fans for another path-breaking film. Whereas Sanya who starred in the blockbuster Badhaai Ho last year is all set to start her new year with the award-winning director.

The movie is set to release on 15th March 2019.

