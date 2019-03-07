Photograph special screening: A special screening of Photograph starring Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was held on Wednesday for real-life CA students. The screening was attended by Photograph actor Sanya Malhotra and filmmaker Ritesh Batra. Photograph is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 15, 2019.

The makers of Photograph featuring Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui arranged a special screening for real Chartered Accountant students held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Photograph actress Sanya Malhotra and director Ritesh Batra attended the special screening and watched the film along with them. After the screening, Sanya Malhotra and director Ritesh Batra interacted with the students, took feedback from them and posed with them for a happy picture as well.

As Sanya Malhotra plays a chartered accountant in Photograph, the makers decided to arrange a special screening for real-life CA and interact with them. The film presents an unusual pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, intriguing the audience to witness the refreshing chemistry. Nawazuddin, who has given the industry some characters which will live on forever, is set to deliver yet another interesting performance.

Photograph recently received a huge applaud at the reputable Berlin Film Festival. The movie was also premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. International publications have hailed the movie as a quiet and effective romance. The Hollywood Reporter called the film a quiet charmer.

The reunion of Ritesh Batra and Nawaduddin Siddiqui has created a big buzz among the fans for another path-breaking film. Whereas Sanya, who gave a big box office blockbuster Badhaai Ho last year, is all set to start her new year with the award-winning director Ritesh Batra. Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studios in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 15th March 2019.

