Comedy drama film Photograph is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, March 15 2019, and before its release, it has already created a huge buzz around in the industry. Recently, the makers of the film arranged a special screening event and many actors like Vidya Balan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Angad Bedi also came to watch the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra’s film Photograph is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow, March 15, 2019. Before the release, the filmmakers organised a special screening event for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Vidya Balan, Rekha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar attended the session. Farhan Akhtar’s dad Javed Akhtar with Shabana Azmi were also present at the screening event. Television actor Radhika Madan who did her Bollywood debut in the movie Pataakha also came to watch the film. Unfortunately, the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not present at the screening. As per reports, Vidya Balan graced the event just after her photoshoot in Versova.

Talking about the film, Photograph is helmed by the Ritesh Batra who is known for his film Lunch Box and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film narrates a unique love story of a struggling photographer Rafiq (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and a youngster Milone (Sanya Malhotra). In the film, the photographer tries to convince Miloni to pose as his fiancee so that the photographer’s family stop pulling his leg for his wedding. Earlier, the movie was supposed to release on March 8, 2019, but due to some reasons, the release date was pushed back to March 15, 2019. The movie will release in various countries like Spain, France, Australia, UK and USA.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More