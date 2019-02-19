Powerhouse performers Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra are all set to collaborate on-screen for the first time in their upcoming film Photograph. Helmed by Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra, Photograph revolves around an unusual love story between a struggling street photographer and a shy tourist. Met at Gateway of India in Mumbai, the twist in the tale comes when Nawaz (street photographer) convinces Sanya ( shy and timid tourist) to pose as his fiancee in front of his grandmother.
With praise-worthy performances and a gripping story, the trailer of Photographer manages to keep us hooked and glued to the screens. Ever since the trailer of the film has dropped, twitterati cannot stop praising the film. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer on his Twitter profile. Calling it captivating, he added that he cannot wait to watch the film on the big screen.
Slated for a theatrical release on March 15, Photograph was recently screened at the Berlin Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival where it received a wide thumbs-up. Interestingly, the film marks the second collaboration of the filmmaker and Nawazuddin after Lunchbox that also starred Irrfan Khan in a prominent role.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the film Thackeray that was a sleeper hit at the box office. The actor will be seen in Deba Mitra Hasan’s upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor co-starring Athiya Shetty. Meanwhile, Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Badhaai Ho co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana that made a successful entry in the Rs 100 crore club. After Photograph, the actor will be in seen in Anurag Basu’s next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.
