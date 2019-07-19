Bhumi Pednekar recently celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her costars Kartik Aaryan along with Ananya Panday organised her small party on the sets which were later joined by Bhumi's first costar Ayushmann Khurrana.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is among the most talented actors of the industry who misses no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile roles in her films. It seems that the actor had a working birthday this time as she celebrated her special day with costars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey on the sets of her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh a day before. Not just this, in order to make her feel special, her first costar Ayushmann Khurrana also joined her on the sets of her film for her birthday.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo drove to Bhumi’s hotel in Lucknow for becoming a part of Bhumi’s birthday party which was organised by the cast and crew of the film.

Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana was accompanied by his brother Aparshakti Khurrana and together both of them surprised Bhumi completely as the actor didn’t have any idea about her first costar’s arrival.

Take a look at the pictures from the birthday bash–

After completing the schedule of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar will then shoot for Bala with costars Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles. The film is a satirical black comedy film which is directed by Amar Kaushik and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banners Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The film narrates the story of a bald man and the way he leads his life. The film will hit the silver screens on November 22, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App