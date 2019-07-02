Photos: Katrina Kaif along with Vaani Kapoor and Sophie Choudry were recently spotted celebrating celebrity instructor Yasmin Karanchiwala's birthday. Sophie Choudry recently shared pictures from the celebration, take a look

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her phenomenal acting skills and smoking hot pictures on social media. Moreover, the actor masters the talent of dazzling with her no makeup looks. Apart from proving herself on big screens, the actor is also a gym rat and misses no day without workout. Katrina Kaif is trained by celebrity instructor Yasmin Karanchiwala.

Recently, the ace coach celebrated her birthday with Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudhary and Vaani Kapoor. While everyone was having fun, Bharat actor wished her coach adorably with hugs and kisses. The pictures of the celebration which were shared by Sophie Choudhary are currently making rounds on the Internet.

It seems that all the stars are celebrating Yasmin’s birthday in the gym as all of them are looking cool in their workout looks. In the pictures, Katrina Kaif is looking radiant dressed in a white t-shirt and black workout lower. Meanwhile, the birthday girl was also looking pretty in a grey tank top and black lower.

Take a look at the pictures–

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is very busy shooting for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. In the film, Akshay and Katrina will reportedly reunite after 9 years after their film Tees Maar Khan in 2010. It seems that both Akshay Kumar and Katrina are all set to create a buzz yet again as they both will also recreate the hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Sometime back, the actor also shared a series of Towel series on social media.

