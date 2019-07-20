Priyanka Chopra, who recently ringed in her 37th birthday, celebrated the day with a big bash in Miami. The birthday bash was made super special by Nick Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, who were a part of the celebration. Photos from the birthday celebration are going viral on social media and are making a buzz for all the right reasons.

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra recently ringed in her 37th birthday with her close friends and family and it was no short of a grand affair. After Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of the birthday girl ahead of a big bash, new photos from their celebration in Miami has gone viral on social media. The photos that have surfaced online also reveal that Parineeti Chopra was also a part of the celebration.

Dressed in a shimmery red dress styled with statement red clutch, golden heels and a tiara on her head, PeeCee looks stunning. However, what is distinct about her birthday look is also that the diva is spotted wearing sindoor. Her huge red and golden multi-tiered cake is also worth a mention. As sparks flow from the candles, Priyanka is looking like an excited child waiting to cut her cake.

Parineeti Chopra also shared a selfie with her elder sister on her official Instagram account to wish her a very happy birthday. Revealing that she is in Miami with the birthday girl, Parineeti said that there is never going to any another like her, be it as an actress or sister. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared one of Priyanka’s photos from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s birthday and called her the light of his world.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie The Sky Is Pink. In the film, the actor will share the screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Farhan and Priyanka have previously starred together in Dil Dhadakne Do. The Sky Is Pink is slated to hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

