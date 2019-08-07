Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next film which is a remake of 1995 film Coolie No 1 starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. The actor has finished shooting for Remo D-Souza's Street Dancer 3D and was recently snapped dressed in a Coolie No 1 jersey. Take a look at the pictures–

Varun Dhawan is among the most talented stars who love to step out of his comfort zone and act beyond the expectations of his fans. The actor did his debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year, and in just 7 years, the actor is counted amongst the highest-paid actors of the industry. Though his last film Kalank, couldn’t do wonders at the box office, currently, the actor is gearing up for his next film, which is a remake of Coolie No 1.

Recently, the actor was snapped by paparazzi while he was making his way out of the airport. While the actor was heading out, what caught the attention was his sweatshirt. Varun Dhawan was seen dressed Coolie No 1 jersey with denim. Moreover, the actor also stopped for some of the fans to give autographs. He also gave an autograph on one of his female fan’s shirt.

The actor has already started preparing for his film Coolie No 1 as he recently shared a video getting shave. It seems that Varun Dhawan is much excited for his film and is leaving no stone unturned to step into the shows of Govinda. Meanwhile, the actor will share the screens with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who has just finished shooting for Imitiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal.

Recently, Varun Dhawan was shooting for Remo D’ Souza’s dance drama Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is among the highly anticipated films as it is the remake of 2015 film ABCD 2. Reportedly, the actor has finished the shoot and has started preparing for his father David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1.

The film is expected to go on floors at the end of August and will hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020. As per reports, the film is not exactly a remake but it is an adaptation of the film. Though the film is completely different from 1985 film, it carries the same title. The entire team is much excited and it is predicted that the film will surely create a buzz in the industry.

Good morning people. Dropping a new video on my YouTube channel. Thoda 😛🤪smile bhi zaroori hain hope it makes you smile #vdfunnyshavingvideo https://t.co/pROezB51WX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 6, 2019

