‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially launched the much-anticipated Netflix project, marking his son Aryan Khan’s debut as a director. Titled The Ba**ds of Bollywood, the series was revealed on February 3 as part of Netflix’s 2025 lineup.

The show revolves around an ambitious outsider and his close friends as they navigate the unpredictable and extravagant world of Bollywood. With a mix of sharp humor, high-stakes drama, and larger-than-life storytelling, the series promises an inside look at the industry’s complexities, along with exciting cameos and blockbuster-style thrills.

Speaking about the project, the team behind the series shared their vision:

“Behind Bollywood’s dazzling exterior exists a world as dramatic as the films themselves. That’s where this series begins. Through Aryan Khan’s unique perspective, the show explores the glamour, chaos, humor, and challenges of an industry built on big dreams. Produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings a bold and entertaining story that celebrates Indian cinema in a way never seen before. We’re excited for audiences to embark on this journey with us.”

The series is produced by Gauri Khan and co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan. With its intriguing premise and a fresh creative voice at the helm, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is set to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

