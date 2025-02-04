Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially launched the much-anticipated Netflix project, marking his son Aryan Khan’s debut as a director. Titled The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, the series was revealed on February 3 as part of Netflix’s 2025 lineup.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially launched the much-anticipated Netflix project, marking his son Aryan Khan’s debut as a director. Titled The Ba**ds of Bollywood, the series was revealed on February 3 as part of Netflix’s 2025 lineup.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The show revolves around an ambitious outsider and his close friends as they navigate the unpredictable and extravagant world of Bollywood. With a mix of sharp humor, high-stakes drama, and larger-than-life storytelling, the series promises an inside look at the industry’s complexities, along with exciting cameos and blockbuster-style thrills.

Speaking about the project, the team behind the series shared their vision:

“Behind Bollywood’s dazzling exterior exists a world as dramatic as the films themselves. That’s where this series begins. Through Aryan Khan’s unique perspective, the show explores the glamour, chaos, humor, and challenges of an industry built on big dreams. Produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings a bold and entertaining story that celebrates Indian cinema in a way never seen before. We’re excited for audiences to embark on this journey with us.”

The series is produced by Gauri Khan and co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan. With its intriguing premise and a fresh creative voice at the helm, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is set to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

Also Read: Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Filed under

Netflix Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Bodies Dumped In Kumbh, Water Is The Most Contaminated’: Jaya Bachchan

‘Bodies Dumped In Kumbh, Water Is The Most Contaminated’: Jaya Bachchan

Rubio Says El Salvador Offers To Accept American Prisoners

Rubio Says El Salvador Offers To Accept American Prisoners

Chris Wright, CEO Of Liberty Energy, Takes Office As U.S. Energy Secretary

Chris Wright, CEO Of Liberty Energy, Takes Office As U.S. Energy Secretary

World Cancer Day 2025: Can Changes In Lifestyle Prevent Chances Of Cancer?

World Cancer Day 2025: Can Changes In Lifestyle Prevent Chances Of Cancer?

World Cancer Day 2025: How Does Cancer Progress From Stage 0 To Stage 4?

World Cancer Day 2025: How Does Cancer Progress From Stage 0 To Stage 4?

Entertainment

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox