The Indian press and media’s most recent obsession with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kid, future Karan Johar launch project the obviously cute Taimur Ali Khan has been a persistent pet peeve for many of us. Well, instead of the way we usually just roll our eyes, one Facebook page is venting it out through satire on, Pictures of Taimur Ali Khan To Distract You From Real Issues.

Virality has become an interesting concept these days. Some determine virality of a page by the number of likes, some by its reach and some by its content. In the most basic sense of it, a page or post is said to have “gone viral” if it reaches a minimum number of like is a very short amount of time. While Facebook is full of pages trying to go creative, sarcastic yet funny content like Bombay High Court, Humans of Hindutva etc., a recent page that is showing up on everyone’s feed is called Pictures of Taimur Ali Khan To Distract You From Real Issues. Since his birth, Taimur Ali Khan has been the centre of attraction for many journalists and an easy way to get traffic to your articles. Be it his marshmallowy face or the fact that he has the genes of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, he is the youngest celebrity in Bollywood.

While most of us are now ignorant of the child’s life, many paparazzi’s are still getting their daily wage by clicking his candid shots, play dates and airport looks. Taimur, who most definitely be launched by Karan Johar as soon as he is of age, is taking over the country since his first day here. While the page Admin is anonymous, Pictures of Taimur Ali Khan To Distract You From Real Issues did give us the backstory into the idea. “So I created this page after a discussion in my office. We were talking about wealth distribution in the country with a colleague and apart from this one dude, no one seemed to have any clue. One even chimed in with Taimur is so cute.” he said.

“He is definitely a celebrity in making, I have seen some of my journalist friends of mine covering Taimur’s Instagram compilations. That just pissed me off. I have more stories about Taimur on my news feed than actual news” he added. The page is filled with passive aggressive posts that accompany Taimur’s pictures to distract us from the real world problems that are out there. The page is a perfect satire of the state of journalism and it is growing like anything. The admin also mentioned that he started to satirise the way our news organisations work and what better way to get people reading than by using cute images.

Check out some more of their posts below,

The Page currently sits at roughly at 2600 Likes, but given the content they have to offer, the number is definitely going to balloon up to a few thousand by the end of this week. The posts are getting creative day by day and the page has already predicted Taimur’s launch in Student of the year 6 by Karan Johar but then you never know what the Nawab might decide to do. Till then this page will keep us in engaged in what is happening around the world while making us go “aawww” at the same time.