Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, under the banner RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, have brought together a film that is bound to keep every parent awake at night with the possibilities of what can happen if the child is left home alone. Pihu is a film based on true events, it is an emotionally riveting trailer which will haunt you ahead of its release. The movie revolves around a two-year-old Pihu that is Myra Vishwakarma. Talking about the trailer, it begins with a small girl playing around with her dolls and crawling around getting locked inside a fridge. Her mother is also in the house but she isn’t moving either she is dead or under the influence. Now the kid is roaming around the apartment all by itself playing with fire, electrical appliances, and an open balcony. At the end of the video the girl is climbing on top of the railings of her balcony because her doll fell down from the 10th floor of a high rise building.
It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, the trailer warns, as Pihu alternates between feeling a sense of adventure and fear while trying to navigate the surrounding space. Pihu is written and directed by a journalist- turned- filmmaker Vinod Kapri who has earlier won the National Award in 2014 for his documentary Can’t Take This Shit Anymore. Pihu has been screened at several films festivals, such as the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2017, International Film Festival of Goa 2017, where it was the opening film, and the Vancouver International Film Festival 2016. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on November 16, 2018.
