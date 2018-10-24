Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, under the banner RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, have brought together a film that is bound to keep every parent awake at night with the possibilities of what can happen if the child is left home alone. Pihu is a film based on true events, it is an emotionally riveting trailer which will haunt you ahead of its release. The movie revolves around a two-year-old Pihu that is Myra Vishwakarma. Talking about the trailer, it begins with a small girl playing around with her dolls and crawling around getting locked inside a fridge. Her mother is also in the house but she isn’t moving either she is dead or under the influence. Now the kid is roaming around the apartment all by itself playing with fire, electrical appliances, and an open balcony. At the end of the video the girl is climbing on top of the railings of her balcony because her doll fell down from the 10th floor of a high rise building.