Rx 100 Telugu full movie online: The movie received mixed responses from the fans from all over the world some loved it and some didn’t. Though one song of the movie Pillaa Raa or Pilla Ra received love from the fans from all over the world. The song Pillaa Raa has crossed 92 million views on YouTube and will soon be a member of 100 million club! The song has been crooned by Anurag Kulkarni, the lyrics have been penned by Chaitanya Prasad and the music has been given by Chaitan Bharadwaj.

Rx 100 Telugu full movie online: Box office hit Rx 100 directed by Ajay Bhupathi and starring debutant actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles and Rao Ramesh and Ramki in pivotal roles has earned Rs 31 crores at the box office and is still riding high. The movie is based in a rural village of the Godavari where Shiva (Kartikeya Gummakonda) is a good and ethical guy. Later on, in the movie, he meets the love of his life Indu (Payal Rajput) who is the daughter of a local politician. But when the duo decides to confess about their love affair to their families, Indu backs out and discloses that she only wanted Kartikeya Gummakonda for her intimate needs and doesn’t love him and its only an infatuation.

