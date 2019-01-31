Boney Kapoor is producing Tamil remake of Pink titled AK 59 with Vidya Balan and Ajith Kumar. Says it is an ode to his late wife and the most sensuous actress Sridevi who never failed to give a laudable performance and captivated the audience with her charm. AK 59 is expected to hit the screens in May.

Boney Kapoor, who is producing the Tamil remake of the film Pink state that it will be an ode to Sridevi. He also revealed that the late actress wanted Ajith to do a Tamil film with their production house. Sridevi and Ajith Kumar worked in the Tamil version of English Vinglish, in which he was seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s role. Kapoor also disclosed that last year Ajith suggested the remaking of Pink which Sridevi thought was the most appropriate idea and agreed immediately. According to the former actress, Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film. In the remake, titled AK 59, Ajith will play Amitabh Bachchan’s role while Vidya Balan, who makes her Tamil debut with this film, will have a special appearance. Boney Kapoor stated that Vidya Balan’s role would be a special one.

Pink which was released in 2016 starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Actors Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang also played pivotal roles in the film. The following year, Pink won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Sridevi was a very versatile actress who had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. The actress was also regarded as the First Female Superstar of the Indian Cinema. In her career span of five decades, she was known for her portrayals of women in challenging situations. Sridevi was ranked as the highest-paid woman in the Indian entertainment industry and is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actresses in the history of Indian cinema.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More