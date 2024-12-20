Set in a dystopian world in 2040, UI portrays a society devastated by COVID-19, artificial intelligence, social media, climate change, and wars.

The much-anticipated sci-fi action thriller UI, starring Upendra Rao, debuted in theaters today, December 20. Fans across the nation are celebrating its release, but the film has already fallen prey to online piracy.

Within hours of its theatrical premiere, UI was leaked on numerous piracy platforms, including Movierulez, Tamilrockerz, Filmyzilla, and several Telegram channels. Reports suggest the movie is accessible in multiple resolutions, such as 1080p, 720p, 480p, and even HD formats.

Additional websites like Moviesda, Tamilblasters, TamilYogi, and Ibomma are also reported to host the pirated version of the film, making it easily available to internet users.

Concerns Over Box Office Impact

With UI now circulating on piracy platforms, questions arise about its potential impact on the movie’s box office performance. However, the film has been receiving positive feedback for its innovative storyline, which might help sustain its theatrical success despite the piracy setback.

The movie’s unique and provocative opening titles have sparked interest on social media. Some of the titles include:

“If you are intelligent, get out of the theater right now.”

“If you are a fool, watch the entire movie.”

“The intelligent people appear to be fools; fools pretend to be intelligent people.”

These lines have gone viral, further boosting curiosity about the film.

A Glimpse Into the Plot

Set in a dystopian world in 2040, UI portrays a society devastated by COVID-19, artificial intelligence, social media, climate change, and wars. In this future, poverty and outdated ideologies dominate, as people fail to recognize the manipulations of those in power.

The story revolves around a psychological duel between a king and an extraordinary man who uses his intelligence and skills to overthrow the king, ultimately establishing himself as a dictator.

In addition to Upendra Rao, the movie features an impressive cast, including Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, and others, delivering strong performances in this action-packed narrative. Despite the piracy challenge, UI continues to capture audience attention with its unique concept and thought-provoking storyline.