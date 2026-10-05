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Home > Entertainment News > Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’

Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’

Piyush Mishra has questioned Naseeruddin Shah over his participation in the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Mumbai, asking why the veteran actor has not spoken about Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery or recent student unrest.

Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest
Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 13:37 IST

Actor-writer Piyush Mishra has publicly questioned veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s activism, days after Shah joined a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In a video shared on social media, Mishra addressed Shah directly and questioned what he described as a difference in the issues the veteran actor chooses to speak about. He specifically asked Shah to acknowledge the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian flydubai pilot who was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot during a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight. Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the attacker. The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers, was subsequently diverted safely to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. 

Piyush Mishra asks Naseeruddin Shah to speak on Captain Smit Machchhar

Mishra began his video by respectfully addressing Shah as an old acquaintance before turning to the issue. “Sir, an accident was averted recently. This happened on Fly Dubai Flight 1073… Mr Smith Machchhar displayed bravery and saved the lives of 180 people. Please comment on that as well, congratulate him, Sir,” he said.

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While Mishra referred to 180 people, reports on the incident state that the flight was carrying 174 passengers, with additional crew members on board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also publicly praised Machchhar’s courage. 

LPU unrest also comes under scrutiny

Mishra also referred to the recent unrest at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab, where protests followed allegations surrounding a student’s safety. The situation escalated into clashes between students and police, with authorities saying protesters damaged property and attacked police vehicles. LPU denied claims that a rape had taken place on campus, while police registered a case and formed an SIT.

Mishra questioned Shah over his earlier comments praising student protesters and asked why he had not also spoken about the LPU students and the situation there.

He further brought up his own involvement in student protests in Jharkhand, claiming that he had previously sought Shah’s support but did not receive the kind of assistance he expected.

Why are Piyush Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah at odds?

The latest exchange is part of a public disagreement between the two actors that has unfolded around student protests and celebrity activism. In July, Shah criticised Bollywood celebrities for remaining silent over student demonstrations in Delhi. Speaking to The Wire, he compared silent celebrities to “a dog with a bone in its mouth”, arguing that they would speak only when circumstances allowed them to do so.

Mishra, who later participated in student protests in Jharkhand, had publicly challenged Shah over those remarks. Now, following Shah’s appearance alongside CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at the Mumbai protest, Mishra has returned to the issue, asking whether the same vocal support should extend to other causes and incidents.

Shah has not publicly responded to Mishra’s latest video so far. 

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Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’
Tags: Naseeruddin ShahPiyush Mishra

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Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’

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Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’

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Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’
Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’
Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’
Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’
Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’

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