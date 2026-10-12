Planning A Garba Night? Here Are The Best Bollywood Garba Songs For Navratri 2026, From Dholi Taro To Chogada

Many fans of Bollywood music will find the Navratri nights incomplete without colourful chaniya choli, jewellery, dance circles, and music that keeps the Garba arena alive. However, Hindi movies provide many options for the right songs that include elements of Gujarati folk and high energy beats to make for an excellent playlist.

From the age-old Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan to the recent hit songs like Chogada and Dholida, Bollywood has come up with many Garba hits spanning different eras. So if you plan on having a Garba party in Navratri 2026, here are 10 Bollywood songs to include in your playlist.

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

A Garba playlist from Bollywood cannot be deemed complete unless it has the song Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje. This song is featured in the 1999 movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan performing a Garba dance.

The song was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathod and Karsan Sagathia. It is an ideal choice for anyone looking to bring a classic Bollywood Garba feel to the dance floor.

Nagada Sang Dhol – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Nagada Sang Dhol comes across as the ideal choice for an energetic scene. This song from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, with Deepika performing an energetic dance sequence wearing traditional Gujarati style clothes.

Suny by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir with loud beats and strong vocals. Turn to this song when the Garba circle is already packed and some extra energy is needed.

Chogada – Loveyatri

“Chogada” by Darshan Raval & Asees Kaur is one of the most memorable songs in modern Bollywood Garba music, since it was released in the movie “Loveyatri” in 2018. The song features actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and creates a visual festive mood that is appropriate for the Navratri scene in the movie.

Since the melody of the song is very catchy, it can be easily included into modern Garba music playlist.

Dholida – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt gets the celebration going with Dholida from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. It includes an energetic dance routine and has a mix of traditional drums and modern instrumentation.

The singers of the song are Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada. It has other singers who have added their voices to the song and can be played during a lively part of the night.

Shubhaarambh – Kai Po Che!

Every playlist needs a song that eases everyone into the celebration. Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che! does exactly that with its Gujarati folk flavour and uplifting lyrics.

The song features vocals by Amit Trivedi, Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar. Its celebratory mood makes it a strong choice for the beginning of a Garba night, when friends and family are arriving and the dance floor is just starting to fill.

Udi Udi Jaye – Raees

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan feature in Udi Udi Jaye from the 2017 film Raees. Although the song is associated with the festival of Makar Sankranti in the film, its Gujarati musical influences and breezy rhythm also make it suitable for a festive playlist.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, it adds a lighter, more romantic touch between the high-energy Garba anthems.

Kamariya – Mitron

Then there’s another choice for people looking to maintain the vibe in Kamariya from Mitron. The song starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra has an energetic arrangement that can be used for group dance.

The song’s modern sound offers a change of pace from the more traditional Garba numbers, helping the playlist appeal to people with different musical preferences.

Boom Padi – Maja Ma

Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, features Boom Padi, a festive track that draws on Gujarati celebration and Garba traditions. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, the song has a strong rhythmic pulse and a celebratory feel.

It is a useful addition for anyone who wants a playlist that includes newer Bollywood songs alongside the classics.

Sanedo – Made in China

Sanedo from Made in China, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, brings a lively, folk-inspired flavour to the list. The song draws on a familiar Gujarati festive tradition while presenting it in a Bollywood setting.

Its upbeat tempo makes it a suitable choice for a group that wants to move beyond the most frequently played Garba songs without losing the festive mood.

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan

For a more traditional musical touch, add Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan. Featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, the song blends folk influences, expressive vocals and a celebratory dance sequence.

Sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, it offers a different flavour from the percussion-heavy Garba anthems and can add variety to a playlist that spans several generations.

How To Build The Perfect Garba Night Playlist

Arrangement of the songs may have an impact on how your Garba night flows. You can begin with Shubhaarambh as the guests start arriving, then continue with Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje and Udi Udi Jaye. After that, add Chogada, Dholida and Kamariya when the people start filling up the dance floor.

Nagada Sang Dhol should be reserved for a high energy moment, and you should incorporate songs like Boom Padi, Sanedo and Radha Kaise Na Jale. Regardless of whether you like to listen to classic Bollywood songs or modern songs from festivals, these songs offer a starting point for a Garba night filled with music, dance and Navratri spirit.

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