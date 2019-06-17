Planning to skip the gym today? Check Hina Khan's latest gymfie and don't: Hina Khan has recently put a new photo on her Instagram handle that will inspire you to hit the gym now!

Hina Khan and her love for the gym is not a secret anymore. The first thing actor did, after returning from the Cannes Film Festival, was lifting some weight and sweating it out on a treadmill at a gym. The actor believes in staying healthy and fit and her official Instagram account is filled with posts that will inspire her fans to hit the gym immediately. A few minutes ago, one of the most celebrated vamps of the small screens shared this new picture via the photo-sharing platform, that too from the inside of a gym.

The photo has already garnered over 27k lies and the comment section is jampacked with compliments for the actor. In the photo, Hina is donning a black vest paired with red shorts. Looking at the picture, it seems that Hina has recently finished her fitness schedule for the day. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Khan recently grabbed headlines after she walked the ramp at the Cannes Film Festival where she released the poster of her upcoming film, Lines. With the platform, the actor has gained global recognition. Hina is expected to make her debut in the films in August 2019. Lines is directed by Hussein Khan and also stars Rishi Bhutani and Farida Jalal in key roles.

The actor has also succeeded in grabbing a role in Vikram Bhatt’s next film. There are undoubtedly a number of great opportunities waiting for Hina Khan in future.

Here is an assortment of some of Hina Khan’s best clicks so far:

