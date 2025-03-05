Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  Playback Singer Kalpana's Daughter Clarifies: Not A Suicide Attempt, Hospitalized After Sleeping Pill Overdose

Playback Singer Kalpana’s Daughter Clarifies: Not A Suicide Attempt, Hospitalized After Sleeping Pill Overdose

Playback singer Kalpana hospitalized after a sleeping pill overdose; daughter clarifies it was not a suicide attempt but stress-induced. She is now recovering.

Playback Singer Kalpana’s Daughter Clarifies: Not A Suicide Attempt, Hospitalized After Sleeping Pill Overdose


Popular playback singer Kalpana was found unconscious in her bedroom last night after an overdose of sleeping pills. Following the incident, speculation arose among the public and residents of her gated community, with many assuming it was a suicide attempt. However, her daughter has now addressed the media, dismissing such claims and clarifying the situation.

Speaking to the press, Kalpana’s daughter assured that her mother is in good health and recovering well. “My mother is perfectly fine and healthy now. She is currently pursuing an LLB and a PhD, which has led to severe insomnia. To manage this, her doctor prescribed medication, and she mistakenly consumed more than the recommended dosage. This was not a suicide attempt, but an accidental overdose due to stress.”

She further urged the media not to spread misinformation about her mother’s condition. “I kindly request everyone not to manipulate facts. Our family is doing well, and my mother will be back soon. Please avoid unnecessary panic or rumors.”

Kalpana, known for her melodious voice and successful career in playback singing, is expected to return to normalcy in the coming days. Fans and well-wishers have been relieved by her daughter’s statement, putting an end to the speculations surrounding the incident.

